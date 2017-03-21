Apple adds more color to the iPhone and Watch

Apple’s product line is getting more colorful with new iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a limited edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7. The cases include shades of red, brown, and blue, in both $39 silicone and $49 leather options. Those colors match with new Apple Watch Sport bands for $49, and Classic Buckle leather bands for $149, and there are new nylon and Nike Sport bands available as well. Just one catch: Apple is no longer bundling leather, nylon, or link bands with the Watch, as 9to5Mac points out, so classing up a brand-new Apple Watch could cost extra.