Apple adds more color to the iPhone and Watch

By Jared Newman1 minute Read

Apple’s product line is getting more colorful with new iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a limited edition (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7. The cases include shades of red, brown, and blue, in both $39 silicone and $49 leather options. Those colors match with new Apple Watch Sport bands for $49, and Classic Buckle leather bands for $149, and there are new nylon and Nike Sport bands available as well. Just one catch: Apple is no longer bundling leather, nylon, or link bands with the Watch, as 9to5Mac points out, so classing up a brand-new Apple Watch could cost extra.

Like Apple’s previous (PRODUCT) RED tie-ins, the limited edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus include an unspecified contribution to Global Fund’s HIV and AIDS programs. They’re launching on Friday for $749 and $869 respectively, with 128 GB of storage, or 256 GB of storage for $100 more.
Photo: Apple

