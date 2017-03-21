Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad is faster, cheaper, and chunkier

Goodbye, iPad Air 2. Hello iPad. Apple’s newest 9.7-inch tablet has a faster A9 chip, brighter display, and lower price of $329 for 32 GB, or $429 for 128 GB. That’s $70 cheaper than the old iPad Air 2, but the new iPad does make a couple of compromises to get there: It lacks the anti-reflective coating of its predecessor, and the display is not fully laminated, which in turn makes the tablet 0.05 inches thicker than the iPad Air 2. It’s also about 0.07 pounds heavier.