Apple wants you to “jazz up” your videos with its new Clips editing software for iOS

Anyone who’s ever been forced to sit through random clips of their friends’ pets knew this was a problem that needed solving. Apple is trying to make short-form video editing a bit easier and more aesthetically pleasing with its new Clips app for iOS. Announced today, the app lets people sift through clips, photos, and music to piece together edited videos on thier iPhones or iPads. Even more interesting is that Apple has done the very un-Apple-like thing of making the videos easily sharable on Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks, basically acknowledging that shareable video is one area where life exists outside of the all-powerful Apple ecosystem (something a lot of us already knew). Read more about Apple Clips here.