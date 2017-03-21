advertisement
Apple is probably just hours away from unveiling new iPads

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company has taken its online store offline, replacing it with the pun-laden message “We’ve got something special in store for you.” That “something special” is most likely new iPads, including a new 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and an all-new 10.5-inch bezel-less iPad.


Image: Apple

