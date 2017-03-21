Google to give brands more control so their ads don’t appear next to extremist content

The search and advertising giant has introduced “tougher” ad policies after uproar in the U.K. about ads appearing next to extremist videos on YouTube. Writing in a blog post , Google’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, said:

We know advertisers don’t want their ads next to content that doesn’t align with their values. So starting today, we’re taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content. This includes removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people based on their race, religion, gender or similar categories. This change will enable us to take action, where appropriate, on a larger set of ads and sites.

Among the new tools offered to advertisers are more fine-tuned controls that allow brands to exclude higher risk content from where their ads appear and new account-level controls that allow advertisers “to exclude specific sites and channels from all of their AdWords for Video and Google Display Network campaigns.”