Alphabet hires new VP to fight autonomous vehicle policy battles in Washington

Alphabet’s self-driving car division Waymo has hired Tekedra Mawakana as its new vice president of public policy and government affairs, reports Recode. Mawakana “will work with policymakers at all levels to realize the enormous safety, mobility, and economic benefits of this technology,” according to Waymo CEO John Krafcik. Before joining Waymo, Mawakana was the VP of global government relations at eBay.