Walmart launches “Store No. 8” tech incubator

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The aim of the incubator is to identify promising startups that are developing virtual reality, drone delivery, autonomous vehicle, and personalized shopping solutions that can make the retail experience more appealing, reports Bloomberg. The move is an effort to win back customers from online-only stores such as Amazon.

