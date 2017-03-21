Snapchat and MGM are teaming up to produce four-minute TV shows

Just a few weeks after its highly anticipated IPO , Snap Inc. took another huge step toward becoming more of a media company than a messaging client today with the announcement of a new partnership with MGM. The deal is the first between Snapchat’s parent company and a major entertainment studio and will bring MGM-produced shows to Snapchat’s Discover platform.

Unlike traditional television programs, the shows will be just 4-5 minutes in length, and they’ll all be shot vertically so they’ll fill your phone’s screen. Shows being developed for the platform will cover a range of different genres, including both scripted and unscripted comedies and dramas. MGM isn’t Snapchat’s only outside content provider. The company has announced deals with ABC, NBC, Turner, the BBC, A+E Networks, and Discovery Networks, among others, to produce shows for the platform in recent months.



Photo: Flickr user Anthony Quintano