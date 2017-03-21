Is your country’s election under siege by digital attackers? Alphabet’s Jigsaw wants to help

If you think there’s no reason to fret about the possibility of bad guys using digital means to try and influence elections—well, you must not be following the news lately. And now Jigsaw—a unit of Alphabet, formerly known as Google Ideas and focused on using technology to solve deeply important global problems—is unveiling “Protect Your Election,” a set of free services designed to help the organizations that help keep elections honest protect themselves from attack.
Aimed at news outlets as well as election-monitoring and human-rights groups, Protect Your Election bundles existing tools such as Project Shield (which strengthens sites’ defenses against distributed denial-of-service attacks), two-step authentication for Google accounts, and a Chrome extension that alerts you if someone’s trying to steal your password.