Drake’s “More Life” said to smash streaming records

It’s looking like another summer of nonstop Drake. Whether that’s a good thing depends on your taste in music, but one thing is clear: There are a whole lot of streaming music executives who are in love with the Canadian rapper right now.

According to The Verge, Drake’s new project, More Life, has set records for number of streams in 24 hours on several music services. More Life was streamed 89.9 million times in its first day on Apple Music, and 61.3 million times–also a record–on Spotify. And Drake holds the new top mark on Beats 1 as well. But don’t feel bad for the artist Drake toppled. His last album held the previous record on many services, The Verge wrote.

[Photo: thecomeupshow via Wikimedia Commons]