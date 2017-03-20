advertisement
Now a former Thinx employee is accusing Miki Agrawal of sexual harassment

By Pavithra Mohan

On Friday, I wrote about how hiring an HR person might have helped period-proof underwear startup Thinx avoid the PR kerfuffle drummed up last week by a Racked story documenting low pay, paltry benefits, and questionable management. It turns out, that’s not the only thing HR might have prevented. A disturbing report today by New York magazine revealed that Thinx’s former PR head, Chelsea Leibow, levied sexual harassment allegations against Thinx founder and former CEO Miki Agrawal in a complaint filed last week with the City of New York Commission on Human Rights

The story chronicles, in excruciating detail, a slew of incidents reported by both Leibow and other anonymous Thinx employees, including allegations that Agrawal openly discussed her sexual experiences with employees and touched Leibow’s breasts on multiple occasions. In speaking to NYMag, Agrawal denied the allegations, calling them “baseless” and with “absolutely no merit.”

