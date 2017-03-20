Now a former Thinx employee is accusing Miki Agrawal of sexual harassment

On Friday, I wrote about how hiring an HR person might have helped period-proof underwear startup Thinx avoid the PR kerfuffle drummed up last week by a Racked story documenting low pay, paltry benefits, and questionable management. It turns out, that’s not the only thing HR might have prevented. A disturbing report today by New York magazine revealed that Thinx’s former PR head, Chelsea Leibow, levied sexual harassment allegations against Thinx founder and former CEO Miki Agrawal in a complaint filed last week with the City of New York Commission on Human Rights.