Trump wants your electronic devices treated like weapons on an airplane

The Trump Administration is having a heck of a time implementing its Muslim ban, but maybe it’ll have better luck with new rules that appear to prohibit certain kinds of tech devices from being carried on board planes headed to the United States from 13 countries. Passengers should still be able to put them in checked baggage, however.
The new ban, reported the Guardian, would limit devices to those no larger than cell phones—meaning laptops, tablets, large cameras, and so on are restricted. Yet the order doesn’t publicly specify which countries are affected. “Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines and Royal Jordanian airlines are among the affected countries,” the Guardian wrote. “The full list has not been revealed to the affected airlines themselves.”
[Photo: Unsplash user Luis Llerena]