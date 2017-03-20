This startup introduces the principles of science through jewelry



Sci Chic, a Florida startup founded by mechanical engineering student Erin Winick, wanted to show other women that science is relevant to all fields, including fashion. In late 2015, she launched an Etsy site where she created a line of jewelry using a 3D printer and SolidWorks design software. Each piece in her collection introduced a principle of science, like the phases of the moon or the various layers of the Earth. “We’re not just talking about a necklace with a microscope pendant,” Winick says. “I was interested in exploring deeper scientific concepts.”