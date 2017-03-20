Comey: The DNC denied FBI access to computers hacked by Russians

The Democratic National Committee denied FBI investigators direct access to computers attacked by Russian hackers during last year’s election despite “multiple requests,” FBI Director James Comey told Congress today. But the agency was given access to forensic information gathered by a security firm retained by the DNC. “Best practice is always to get access to the machines themselves, but this, my folks tell me, was an appropriate substitute,” Comey added.
Comey said the DNC was among hundreds of entities the FBI notified of ongoing Russian attacks. But he said, in retrospect, he would have “sent up a much larger flare” to the Democrats. “I might have walked over there myself, knowing what I know now.”