Samsung’s Bixby is coming to take on Siri and Alexa

Samsung will diverge from Apple, Amazon, and Google with its upcoming Bixby virtual assistant. Instead of having a distinct set of voice skills, Samsung wants Bixby to have deep ties into the apps you already use , letting you control them entirely by voice . The hope is to let users switch between touch and voice on the fly, without having to remember whether a given task supports voice commands.

To help prod Bixby adoption, Samsung will include an activation button on the side of its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, and pre-install some Bixby-enabled apps. But the company will ultimately need to convince other app makers that its assistant is worth supporting. In the meantime, Samsung is cautioning that the initial release is a “first step.”

Also of note: Bixby doesn’t yet integrate with Viv, the AI firm Samsung acquired last year after an impressive public demo.