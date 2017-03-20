Welp, the FBI and NSA both say they have zero evidence to support Trump’s wiretapping claims

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has found any evidence to support President Trump’s claims that former President Obama ordered his phones tapped during the election, FBI director Comey told the House Intelligence Committee today:

“With respect to the president’s tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the past administration, I have no information that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully within the FBI.”

The larger Justice Department also failed to find any evidence of such tapping, he said. To top it off, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers also denied any involvement in such surveillance. “My view is the same as director Comey’s—I’ve seen nothing on the NSA side that we engaged in such activity, nor that anyone ever asked us to engage in such activity,” he said.



Photo: Flickr user Dom Christie