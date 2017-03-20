The FBI is probing the “nature of any links” between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign

The FBI is investigating Russia’s interference in the presidential election , including the “nature of any links” between Russia and people tied to the Trump campaign—and whether the campaign coordinated with Russia .

“Because it is an open ongoing investigation, and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining,” FBI Director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee. He also declined to offer a timeline.

In a reference to his pre-election statements on Hillary Clinton’s private email server use, Comey said: “Some folks may want to make comparisons to past instances where the Department of Justice and the FBI have spoken about the details of some investigations. But please keep in mind that those involved the details of completed investigations.”