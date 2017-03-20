Maybe somebody should ask Neil Gorsuch how well he understands employment law

When Judge Neil Gorsuch goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmations hearings today, they should probably grill him on this: According to NPR, a former law student of Gorsch’s alleges that he posed a hypothetical situation to the class about women taking advantage of their company’s maternity benefits and then quitting when their leave was up. The student further alleges that Gorsch said “this was a woman’s issue, a woman’s problem with having children and disadvantaging their companies.”