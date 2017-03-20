Happy at work? This map measures job satisfaction around the world

As part of the annual World Happiness Report, researchers mapped out job satisfaction around the world. The data—based on Gallup World Polls taken between 2006-2012—hinged on a simple question asking whether workers were satisfied or dissatisfied with their jobs. As you can see from the map below, workers tended to report higher rates of satisfaction in Canada, South America, Northern Europe, and Australia. Check out the chapter “Happiness at Work” here or visit the full World Happiness Report here.