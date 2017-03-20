SpaceX’s Dragon capsule makes a safe landing at sea

In February, SpaceX launched a mission to the International Space Station to deliver 4,500 pounds of supplies and scientific equipment contained in the Dragon capsule. All of these materials successfully made their way to ISS astronauts over the last few weeks.

Yesterday, the Dragon took a five-hour long journey back to the Earth and splashed into the Pacific ocean. SpaceX successfully recovered it. It will be delivered to NASA where cargo, which includes scientific experiments that have been taking place for some time, will be analyzed.