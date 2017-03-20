The U.K. will trigger Article 50 to begin Brexit procedures on March 29

Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on Wednesday, March 29, reports the Guardian . Tim Barrow, the U.K.’s permanent representative to the European Union, notified the bloc of the date this morning. The triggering of Article 50, while historically significant, is just the first step in the process of the U.K. severing its membership with the European Union.

At least two years of difficult and protracted negotiations will take place between the EU and U.K. in which the two bodies will have to agree to the terms of the U.K.’s departure and, the U.K. hopes, their new trading relationship. However, most experts say any new U.K.-EU trade deal could take up to a decade.