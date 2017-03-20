Apple is reportedly working on tons of AR features for the iPhone

A new report out from Bloomberg sheds more light on Apple’s interest in augmented reality, citing sources with knowledge of Apple’s plans. The sources say Apple sees augmented reality as its next major market, which could even be set to replace the iPhone.
The report states that Apple has hundreds of engineers and experts in the fields of AR hardware, 3D gaming, and virtual reality software including veterans from Dolby Laboratories, Oculus, and Microsoft’s HoloLens product leading the AR charge at the company. While wearable AR glasses are on Apple’s product roadmap, the first AR offerings from Apple are likely to be added to the iPhone’s camera:
One of the features Apple is exploring is the ability to take a picture and then change the depth of the photograph or the depth of specific objects in the picture later; another would isolate an object in the image, such as a person’s head, and allow it to be tilted 180 degrees. A different feature in development would use augmented reality to place virtual effects and objects on a person, much the way Snapchat works.