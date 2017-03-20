Apple is reportedly working on tons of AR features for the iPhone

A new report out from Bloomberg sheds more light on Apple’s interest in augmented reality, citing sources with knowledge of Apple’s plans. The sources say Apple sees augmented reality as its next major market, which could even be set to replace the iPhone.

The report states that Apple has hundreds of engineers and experts in the fields of AR hardware, 3D gaming, and virtual reality software including veterans from Dolby Laboratories, Oculus, and Microsoft’s HoloLens product leading the AR charge at the company. While wearable AR glasses are on Apple’s product roadmap, the first AR offerings from Apple are likely to be added to the iPhone’s camera: