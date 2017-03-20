advertisement
U.S. judge orders Google to identify people who searched for someone’s name

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Don’t worry, your ex won’t find out you’re Googling them–unless perhaps they’re a victim of fraud. A court in Minnesota has ordered the search giant to release details of anyone in the city of Edina who has Googled any of the variations of a fraud victim’s name, reports the Guardian. The reason Google got the warrant and not Bing or Yahoo is because police concluded that a photo of the victim used in the fraud case was likely obtained by a Google image search. The same photo is not available through Bing or Yahoo searches.

