Uber just lost its VP of Mapping too

Just hours after it was reported that Uber president Jeff Jones was stepping down from his position at the company as a result of the string of controversies that have plagued the ride-hailing service recently, the New York Times reports that Uber is now also losing Brian McClendon, its vice president of maps and business platform. However, McClendon says he isn’t leaving Uber due to any recent scandal and instead is departing so he can focus on politics in his home state of Kansas: