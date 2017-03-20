advertisement
Check out Jeff Bezos piloting a 13-foot-tall robot from your nightmares

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The e-commerce billionaire and space-rocket maker has a new toy he showed off at Amazon‘s annual MARS (machine learning, automation, robotics, and space exploration) conference, reports the Verge. You better sign up for Amazon Prime, or else.

