The president of Uber exits as bad PR piles up

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Jeff Jones, a former Target exec who joined Uber less than a year ago, is stepping down from his role in the No. 2 spot. Recode broke the news earlier today, reporting that Jones’s departure is directly related to the string of controversies that have plagued the ride-hailing unicorn in recent months. Read more from Recode here

