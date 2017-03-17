Is your J.C. Penney closing? Here’s the full list of all 138 locations that will shutter this year

In sad news for the retail world, J.C. Penney today posted the list of all 138 stores that will be affected by closures it announced earlier this year. The list spans more than two dozen states and will affect about 5,000 employees. J.C. Penney said it will provide outplacement support for employees who are leaving the company entirely. Most of the closures are expected to take place in June. Read the full list here.