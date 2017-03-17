The VR race heats up: Intel could be first with a self-contained, positionally tracked system

As major players from throughout the technology industry race to outdo each other in consumer virtual reality, it’s become clear that the holy grail is a headset with built-in positional tracking as well as onboard computing power. Such systems would be a big upgrade from the current state-of-the-art that requires cumbersome wires and external sensors. Facebook-owned Oculus is developing such a system, which was showed last fall, but it’s unknown how soon that will be ready. Google is also rumored to have a similar system in the works.