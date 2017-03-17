advertisement
The VR race heats up: Intel could be first with a self-contained, positionally tracked system

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

As major players from throughout the technology industry race to outdo each other in consumer virtual reality, it’s become clear that the holy grail is a headset with built-in positional tracking as well as onboard computing power. Such systems would be a big upgrade from the current state-of-the-art that requires cumbersome wires and external sensors. Facebook-owned Oculus is developing such a system, which was showed last fall, but it’s unknown how soon that will be ready. Google is also rumored to have a similar system in the works.

But it may actually be another company altogether that’s first to market. According to UploadVR, Intel says its stand-alone, inside-out VR platform, known as Project Alloy, will be coming to market this holiday season, albeit from an as-yet-unknown, third-party manufacturer. But, UploadVR cautioned, even if such a headset were to hit store shelves this year, we shouldn’t expect much in the way of content for it, nor should we expect compatibility with Steam, a leading VR content platform. 
Photo: Intel

