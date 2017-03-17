Monopoly is jazzing things up with new playing pieces that still make no sense

Monopoly, the venerated and often boring Hasbro game about all things capitalism, announced that it’s getting rid of some of its old playing pieces to bring in a few new ones. The company held a vote asking fans which of its playing pieces (which, if you remember playing the game, are just random objects) should stay and which should go. Leaving the game forever are the thimble, the boot, and the wheelbarrow. The new pieces taking their places are a T. rex, a penguin, and of course a rubber ducky. Admittedly, the thimble was always my favorite.