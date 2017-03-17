The Guardian says it yanked its ads from Google after they appeared next to extremist YouTube videos

The U.K.’s Guardian newspaper says it has pulled its advertising from Google and YouTube after they were discovered to be showing up next to extremist content such as white nationalist videos. Apparently, the Guardian’s media rep used Google’s AdX ad exchange. Now the paper says it wants guarantees from Google that such placement won’t happen again. If nothing else, this is another example of the perils of programmatic advertising. Our Sean Captain wrote recently about how advertisers often don’t know that their ads are showing up on objectionable websites like Breitbart News.