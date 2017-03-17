If ratings are all that matter, then Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax stunt was a success

The official numbers from Nielsen are pretty impressive: Maddow’s big tax reveal delivered her highest ratings ever. Her MSNBC show on Tuesday averaged 4.1 million viewers and 1.4 million in the coveted 25-54 demo. By contrast, CNN got 1.1 million viewers and Fox News got 3 million in the same time slot. Given that the tax returns didn’t tell us a whole lot, I’m still not sure why Maddow’s amplified Twitter teasing and 23-minute windup were necessary—especially because her show has already been killing it in the ratings. But look, it’s cable news. Read more from the Daily News.