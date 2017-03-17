EU: Facebook, Google, and Twitter need to change their ways—or else

The European Commission has reportedly warned the internet giants that they need to amend their terms of service to comply with EU consumer laws. Failure to do so within one month could mean fines or other enforcement actions. Among the changes officials are pushing for are better protections against scams, a fairer process for resolving consumer disputes, and a way to make it easier for users to withdraw from online purchases. Facebook, Google, and Twitter have been under increasing fire from officials in a some EU member states. Earlier this week, a member of the U.K. Parliament chewed out all three companies over their lax approach to responding to hate crimes. Read more from Reuters and Financial Times.
