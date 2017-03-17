Google may have just found the perfect way to deliver ads through virtual assistants

Users of the company’s Google Home internet-connected speaker were recently told about Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast movie when they asked Home, “Okay, Google, what’s my day like?” After Home told them about their schedules for the day, it added “By the way, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast opens today,” and followed that up with music and additional commentary about the movie, reports Bloomberg .

While Google told Bloomberg that the Disney plug wasn’t an ad and that Home was just calling out “timely content” that may be of interest to users (sounds like an ad to me), investors and advertising people have gotten excited that Google may have hit upon the perfect way to serve ads as our computer devices go from being screen- and text-based to having an audio-only UI.

Image: Google