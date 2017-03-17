Apple is building two more R&D centers in China

The company announced on its Chinese website that it will build the additional R&D centers in Shanghai and Suzhou. The new R&D centers will join its existing ones already in Beijing’s Zhongguancun Science Park and Shenzhen, reports MacRumors. The move is part practical and part charm offensive. Apple needs talented Chinese experts to work with its regional supply chain in the country, and it also needs to cozy up more with the government in China, which in the past few years has ordered the closure of its iBooks and iTunes stores.