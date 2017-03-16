Swatch says it’s building a battery-friendly smartwatch system—for real, this time

After years of false starts in the smartwatch business, Swatch now says it’s building its own wearable operating system. CEO Nick Hayek told Bloomberg that the software will focus on battery efficiency as a way to miniaturize the hardware. It will also connect with other wearables and smart devices while emphasizing data security. The operating system could launch under the Tissot brand in late 2018, and may be available to third-party vendors as well.
Bear in mind that Hayek has a history of overstating Swatch’s smartwatch ambitions. In 2015, a supposed answer to the Apple Watch turned out to be mere a fitness tracker for beach volleyball, and later claims of a new smartwatch with unbeatable battery life yielded only a standard timepiece with an NFC payment chip built in. Miniaturizing the smartwatch is a noble goal, but Swatch has yet to prove it can deliver.