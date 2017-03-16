That time Michael Flynn got paid $45,000 to hang out with Vladimir Putin

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was paid more than $45,000 by RT, the Russian state-sponsored TV network, to speak at a gala where he sat at a table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reports. Flynn also separately received $11,250 each from the U.S. arm of Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab and from Russian air cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr Airlines, according to documents released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Flynn was forced to resign last month after allegations he lied to Vice President Pence about contacts with Russian officials.