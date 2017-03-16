McDonald’s beefs up Twitter security measures after anti-Trump tweet

Come on. We knew it wasn’t real, right? McDonald’s says it’s investigating how its corporate Twitter account ended up tweeting insults at Donald Trump—calling him a “disgusting excuse of a president” and yearning for the days of Barack Obama. The tweet had social media abuzz with McDonald’s jokes (even more than usual) for much of the morning. McDonald’s says its account had been compromised.
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.
— McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017