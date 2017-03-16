advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

McDonald’s beefs up Twitter security measures after anti-Trump tweet

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Come on. We knew it wasn’t real, right? McDonald’s says it’s investigating how its corporate Twitter account ended up tweeting insults at Donald Trump—calling him a “disgusting excuse of a president” and yearning for the days of Barack Obama. The tweet had social media abuzz with McDonald’s jokes (even more than usual) for much of the morning. McDonald’s says its account had been compromised.   

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life