20 million people are facing starvation and famine right now—here’s how you can help

The United Nations said this week that the world is facing its biggest humanitarian crisis since 1945. Famine and starvation in Yemen , Somalia , South Sudan , and Nigeria are threatening 20 million people. Additionally, 1.4 million children are at risk of starving to death in those countries, according to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs .

The OCHA has set up a web page that allows people to donate to each individual country. The graph below shows how much money the organization says is needed in each country. In all, the countries need $5.billion this year—of which, $4.4 billion is needed urgently. Visit the OCHA page to learn more.



Image: OCHA