Amazing “Lego tape” turns your home into a true Lego World

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Nimuno Loops allows you to build around corners and on curved surfaces with your Lego blocks. It’s already reached 11,157% of its $8,000 goal on Indigogo.

