The Dutch say “nee” to populist anti-Islam party in election

The Freedom Party, headed by “the Netherland’s Trump” Geert Wilders, ran on the platform of taking the country out of the EU, ditching the euro, closing Dutch borders, and banning all immigration by Muslims, reports Bloomberg. Their defeat by the pro-European Liberal Party will be seen as a major blow to the populist forces sweeping the West and give a major morale boost to pro-EU groups. In a further blow to the Freedom Party’s platform, they lost by a bigger margin than the polls had predicted, suggesting public support is waning for extreme right ideals on the continent.