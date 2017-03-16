Report: Google’s DeepMind made “inexcusable” transparency and oversight errors with U.K. health data

A new report by academics looking into Google’s agreement with the NHS over how its AI division handles patient health data says the company overreached or was not transparent about the medical records it has access to, reports the Verge. The original agreement was billed as giving DeepMind access to patients’ historical records of relevant blood tests to look for a condition known as acute kidney injury, but the researchers say DeepMind was also given access to patients’ medical records dating back five years covering HIV diagnoses, drug overdoses, and abortions.