58 companies–including Airbnb and Lyft–filed an amicus brief against Trump’s revised travel ban

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The companies submitted the amicus brief against the ban hours before a federal judge in Hawaii ruled the revised travel ban violated the U.S. constitution by targeting Muslims. The 58 companies that filed the amicus brief are:

1. Airbnb, Inc.

2. AltSchool, PBC

3. Ampush LLC

4. Appboy

5. Appnexus, Inc.

6. Azavea

7. CareZone, Inc.

8. Chegg, Inc.

9. Cloudera

10. Color Genomics, Inc.

11. Copia Institute

12. DoorDash

13. Dropbox, Inc.

14. Electronic Arts Inc.

15. EquityZen Inc.

16. Evernote Corporation

17. Flipboard

18. General Assembly Space, Inc.

19. Glassdoor, Inc.

20. Greenhouse Software, Inc.

21. IDEO

22. Imgur, Inc.

23. Indiegogo, Inc.

24. Kargo Global, Inc.

25. Kickstarter, PBC

26. Light

27. Linden Research, Inc. d/b/a Linden Lab

28. Lithium Technologies, Inc.

29. Lyft

30. Lytro, Inc.

31. Mapbox, Inc.

32. Marin Software Incorporated

33. Meetup, Inc.

34. Memebox Corporation

35. MongoDB, Inc.

36. NetApp, Inc.

37. Patreon, Inc.

38. Pinterest, Inc.

39. Postmates Inc.

40. Quora, Inc.

41. RealNetworks, Inc.

42. RetailMeNot, Inc.

43. Rocket Lawyer Incorporated

44. Shutterstock, Inc.

45. Square, Inc.

46. Strava, Inc.

47. SugarCRM

48. Sunrun, Inc.

49. TripAdvisor LLC

50. Turo, Inc.

51. Twilio Inc.

52. Udacity, Inc.

53. Upwork

54. Warby Parker

55. Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.

56. Work & Co

57. Y Combinator Management, LLC

58. Zendesk, Inc.

