58 companies–including Airbnb and Lyft–filed an amicus brief against Trump’s revised travel ban

The companies submitted the amicus brief against the ban hours before a federal judge in Hawaii ruled the revised travel ban violated the U.S. constitution by targeting Muslims. The 58 companies that filed the amicus brief are:
1. Airbnb, Inc.
2. AltSchool, PBC
3. Ampush LLC
4. Appboy
5. Appnexus, Inc.
6. Azavea
7. CareZone, Inc.
8. Chegg, Inc.
9. Cloudera
10. Color Genomics, Inc.
11. Copia Institute
12. DoorDash
13. Dropbox, Inc.
14. Electronic Arts Inc.
15. EquityZen Inc.
16. Evernote Corporation
17. Flipboard
18. General Assembly Space, Inc.
19. Glassdoor, Inc.
20. Greenhouse Software, Inc.
21. IDEO
22. Imgur, Inc.
23. Indiegogo, Inc.
24. Kargo Global, Inc.
25. Kickstarter, PBC
26. Light
27. Linden Research, Inc. d/b/a Linden Lab
28. Lithium Technologies, Inc.
29. Lyft
30. Lytro, Inc.
31. Mapbox, Inc.
32. Marin Software Incorporated
33. Meetup, Inc.
34. Memebox Corporation
35. MongoDB, Inc.
36. NetApp, Inc.
37. Patreon, Inc.
38. Pinterest, Inc.
39. Postmates Inc.
40. Quora, Inc.
41. RealNetworks, Inc.
42. RetailMeNot, Inc.
43. Rocket Lawyer Incorporated
44. Shutterstock, Inc.
45. Square, Inc.
46. Strava, Inc.
47. SugarCRM
48. Sunrun, Inc.
49. TripAdvisor LLC
50. Turo, Inc.
51. Twilio Inc.
52. Udacity, Inc.
53. Upwork
54. Warby Parker
55. Wikimedia Foundation, Inc.
56. Work & Co
57. Y Combinator Management, LLC
58. Zendesk, Inc.