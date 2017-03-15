Federal judge in Hawaii puts the brakes on Trump’s revised Muslim ban

The Trump administration had hoped that by rewriting the original ban, which was rejected by a federal appellate court in San Francisco, it could successfully implement its plan to restrict entry to the U.S. by citizens of several majority-Muslim nations. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson said not so fast, ruling today that the state of Hawaii and Ismail Elshikh, a Muslim leader there, had “ a strong likelihood of success on their claim,” Politico wrote, that the new executive order violates the Constitution by targeting Muslims . As a result, the judge issued a national restraining order against the ban.

The original executive order had restricted entry to citizens of seven nations, and had caused chaos at airports nationwide by being implemented immediately and by banning anyone from those countries including those with green cards and other U.S. visas. The new order exempted visa and green card holders and was only going to take effect starting tomorrow. But Judge Watson concluded that the order was still illegal. Federal courts in several other states are also considering suits against the proposed ban, which will almost certainly end up in federal appellate court.