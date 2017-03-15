advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Trump’s first attempt at a federal budget includes drastic cuts to the EPA

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The agency tasked with such responsibilities as making sure we don’t choke on the air would see its funds slashed by 31% under the fiscal budget being proposed by President Trump. A budget blueprint set to be released tomorrow morning includes similar cuts for the State Department. Read more from the New York Times here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life