Watch two Texas congressmen take a bipartisan road trip and answer your policy questions

It sounds like the setup for a joke: Two Texas congressmen, one a Democrat and one a Republican, take a road trip across the country together. Except, it’s no joke— it’s happening live, right now , and you can watch them answer policy questions and even sing along to the Clash.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke and Republican Will Hurd were unable to fly from Texas to Washington, D.C., because of bad weather, so they decided to take a #bipartisanroadtrip and broadcast it on Facebook Live. And that’s exactly what they’re doing. Whether it’s truly compelling is something you’ll have to decide for yourselves, but it is kind of cool that these two are sitting together as friends since, by rights, they should be ripping and tearing each other’s hair out—that is, if we’re to believe conventional D.C. wisdom. Score one for Facebook Live to be able to bring us this bizarre moment in time. We truly do live in the future.

