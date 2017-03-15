Millennials at SXSW overwhelmingly value convenience over safety, survey founds

A survey given by secure identity tech company SureID at SXSW found that 83% of respondents between 18 and 37 valued convenience over safety , and 60% valued their time more than money and safety, the company says .

Still, 70% of those surveyed said they feel more secure interacting with people online when they can verify their identity, and 79% are less likely to buy from someone whose identity they can’t verify. Interestingly, SureID says 91% “definitely” or “maybe” assume a third party has verified people’s identities when doing business with food delivery and ride-hailing services, even though the company says that’s not always a sure thing.