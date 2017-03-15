If American robots had their own economy, it’d be bigger than Switzerland

The total value of all the robots in the United States, from Roombas to aut0-manufacturing plants to those that fold laundry, and everything in between, is $732 billion, a number that, according to a study released today by researchers at CEBR and Redwood Software, is larger than that of the economy of Switzerland.
Other findings in the study suggest that American investment in robotics has doubled since 2009, and went up 30% between 2011 and 2015. The researchers also concluded that investing in robotics has a higher long-term return than that of transportation, financial services, or real estate. And all-told, robotics investment in the 35 countries that make up the OECD—including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and others—amounted to 10% of GDP growth between 1993 and 2016. In short: Robots are very, very big business.
Photo: U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released