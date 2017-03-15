VR users find games less satisfying than just watching videos

The study, by Frank N. Magid Associates, found that among those who use VR, 72% said they enjoyed things like short videos and TV experiences, while 63%–still a good number–liked the games they’d played. All told, 89% of respondents who’d bought a VR headset said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied,” and 61% said their gear had performed better than they’d expected. Fully 90% said they thought their device was easy or very easy to use, an interesting number given that some VR systems, especially high-end tethered platforms like the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, can come across as a bit intimidating. In the end, the numbers should give consumer VR companies a reason to feel good even as they struggle to grow their still-relatively nascent technology to true mainstream status.
