Lucid Air’s packed Tesla killer might just kill your wallet

Who doesn’t think that leaning way back in leather-clad seats, looking at the sky, and traveling up to 400 miles on a charge sounds good? Well, that’s what the manufacturers of the all-electric Lucid Air, a Silicon Valley-made would-be Tesla killer, want you to think.

Today, the company announced pricing for the Lucid Air, which is said to trump Tesla’s Model S with a range of as much as 400 miles (versus the Model S’s maximum 315). The new car starts at $52,500, but that version tops out at a range of 240 miles, a tad better than the Tesla’s base of 210 miles. With a bevy of options, including batteries that significantly boost how far you can go, it could run you “above $100,000,” a gleefully non-specific number that makes one wonder if we’re talking house down-payment numbers. In any case, Lucid plans on turning out 10,000 of its cars in the next year.