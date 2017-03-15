Here’s why the women’s U.S. hockey team is refusing to play the world championship

The team says it plans to sit out the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship because its players do not receive equitable pay. The team, which has won six of the past eight championships according to ESPN , has been negotiating with USA Hockey for the last year over receiving fair pay. The players claim they do not receive adequate compensation, equipment, travel expenses, as well as other professional necessities from the league.

In a tweet announcing the strike from hockey player Hilary Knight, she wrote that the team is “simply asking USA Hockey to comply with the law.”

US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Hockey #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/qEXVyoKE6y

— Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) March 15, 2017

Unless improvements are made in the negotiations, the team will not play in the tournament, which begins later this month in Michigan.